Video: “He’s one of the best managers around” – Spurs legend defends Jose Mourinho

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Ledley King has heaped praise on former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

Former Tottenham man King worked with Mourinho as an assistant during his time at the helm of the North London side.

Although Mourinho ended up being sacked after some poor form last season, it seems King still rates him highly, perhaps unlike a lot of disgruntled Spurs supporters.

You can see King recall his time working under the Portuguese below:

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Mourinho is now managing Italian side AS Roma and currently has the team in the top four in Serie A.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Aston Villa fan wildly celebrates Bruno Fernandes penalty miss in Man Utd home end
Pundit backs West Ham to poach Arsenal striker to act as Antonio replacement
“Everyone knows how important he can be” – Arsenal legend singles out midfielder for praise

The Portuguese manager has won three Premier League titles across his career, all with Chelsea.

He also managed Manchester United, winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup, while also leading Tottenham to the final of the competition before being sacked mere days before the final.

More Stories Jose Mourinho ledley king

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.