Ledley King has heaped praise on former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

Former Tottenham man King worked with Mourinho as an assistant during his time at the helm of the North London side.

Although Mourinho ended up being sacked after some poor form last season, it seems King still rates him highly, perhaps unlike a lot of disgruntled Spurs supporters.

You can see King recall his time working under the Portuguese below:

?"He's one of the best managers around." Ledley King enjoyed his experience working with Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/aRbrxRhG0n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Mourinho is now managing Italian side AS Roma and currently has the team in the top four in Serie A.

The Portuguese manager has won three Premier League titles across his career, all with Chelsea.

He also managed Manchester United, winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup, while also leading Tottenham to the final of the competition before being sacked mere days before the final.