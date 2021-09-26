Liverpool identify ideal teammate for Diogo Jota as Klopp plots attacking reinforcements

Since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, attacker Diogo Jota has been a huge success in Merseyside. However, despite becoming a prolific striker, according to recent reports, should Jurgen Klopp opt to nudge the Portugual international further out to the left flank, the club will target West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen to provide cover on the opposite flank.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the West Ham man is being admired by the Premier League leaders.

Bowen, 24, only joined the Hammers 18-months ago following a modest £19m move from Championship side Hull City.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 24-year-old has gone on to help revolutionise his side’s fortunes.

Having featured in 61 matches, in all competitions, Bowen has directly contributed to 20 goals, along the way. However, it’s not just assists and goals that the Englishman contributes to – he is a player who is quick, strong and extremely direct. His style of play has undoubtedly had a profound effect on the recent red hot form of striker Michail Antonio.

In light of what has been a remarkable breakthrough in England’s top-flight, most recent reports have suggested Klopp’s Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye on the player’s development.

It has been noted that Bowen could prove the ideal attacking reinforcement for the red half of Merseyside, who are continuing to look for a possible replacement for exit-bound Divock Origi.