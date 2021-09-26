Manuel Locatelli put Juventus in a commanding position against Sampdoria in the early Sunday morning kick-off in Serie A.

The summer signing hadn’t scored in the opening five games of the season, but finally found the net with a simple finish on 57, giving the Bianconeri a two-goal cushion with their third of the afternoon.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

Locatelli was involved in anything good that Juve did in the match, which saw Paulo Dybala open the scoring before being substituted with an injury.