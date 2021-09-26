Manuel Locatelli put Juventus in a commanding position against Sampdoria in the early Sunday morning kick-off in Serie A.
The summer signing hadn’t scored in the opening five games of the season, but finally found the net with a simple finish on 57, giving the Bianconeri a two-goal cushion with their third of the afternoon.
Locatelli was involved in anything good that Juve did in the match, which saw Paulo Dybala open the scoring before being substituted with an injury.
