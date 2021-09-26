After another disappointing performance at Old Trafford, this time against Aston Villa, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that Manchester United still have a way to go to before they can be considered as Premier League title contenders.

Not only does the starting XI need to be beefed up in certain areas, but those players that are often used by the Norwegian on a rotational basis need to be of a sufficient standard too.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka as an undisputed starter at right-back, Solskjaer only has Diogo Dalot as cover should the former be out of action for any length of time.

To that end, the English top-flight outfit are actively scouting RB Leipzig’s highly-rated and incredibly versatile star, Nordi Mukiele, according to Fichajes.

It’s easy to understand why United are in the hunt, given that the player can play in multiple positions and with no drop off in quality.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2023, and an offer from United next summer could well bear fruit if Mukiele hasn’t renewed before then.

A successful procurement would then likely see Dalot move to Roma to link up with Jose Mourinho.