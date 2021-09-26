Photo: Man United supporters can’t believe that Cristiano Ronaldo mural is Pat Butcher lookalike

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was never going to be long before some artwork appeared in Manchester to commemorate the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to United.

Just a few games into his second spell at the club, a pub that is just up the road from Old Trafford commissioned a mural to be painted down the side wall of the establishment.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

However, much like the statue of the same player that caused much merriment amongst football supporters, this likeness has been compared to Eastenders character, Pat Butcher, by some of the United faithful.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Pat Butcher Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.