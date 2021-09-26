It was never going to be long before some artwork appeared in Manchester to commemorate the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to United.

Just a few games into his second spell at the club, a pub that is just up the road from Old Trafford commissioned a mural to be painted down the side wall of the establishment.

However, much like the statue of the same player that caused much merriment amongst football supporters, this likeness has been compared to Eastenders character, Pat Butcher, by some of the United faithful.