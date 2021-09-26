Kylian Mbappe and Neymar don’t seem to be the best of friends at the moment, if this video is anything to go by.

The Paris Saint-Germain pair can be electrifying to watch together when they’re on form, but it seems Mbappe isn’t too happy with playing alongside Neymar at the moment.

See this clip doing the rounds that appears to show Mbappe on the PSG bench complaining to team-mate Idrissa Gueye about the Brazil international refusing to pass to him.

Mbappe apparently gestures towards Neymar and says to Gueye: “This beggar didn’t give me the pass!” – though it’s not clear if he was referring to one incident, or a recurring problem…

Mbappe to Idriss about Neymar : “This beggar didn’t give me the pass” ?? pic.twitter.com/YtCkcYZWtg — Fze (@Fze032) September 25, 2021

Mbappe was linked with Real Madrid in the summer, and if he isn’t getting on with Neymar then he’ll surely be on his way to the Bernabeu sooner or later.