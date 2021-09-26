Before Manchester United were surprisingly beaten by Aston Villa at Old Trafford, courtesy of a towering header from centre-back, Kortney Hause, the Red Devils remained unbeaten and were only kept off the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Despite their evident good form, Michael Gray told talkSPORT hosts Tony Cascarino and Natalie Sawyer that the club still have ‘big problems’ to overcome if they want to be seen as title contenders.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

The former pro even went as far as suggesting that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best defender in the English top-flight in a one v one situation, but with the ball he’s no better than League Two level.

Scathing.