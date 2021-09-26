Newcastle supporters brand star ‘massive positive’ after stellar performance against Watford

Newcastle United fans have been piling the praise onto Sean Longstaff after his performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

Newcastle have had a difficult start to the Premier League season, as many would have expected them to after the transfer window closed with just Joe Willock having been recruited.

There were definite positives to be taken from their 1-1 stalemate with newly-promoted Watford on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle would have been good value for a win, were they to get it.

Ultimately, the only reason they even a point out of the game was Sean Longstaff, whose goal in the 23rd minute of the contest had the Magpies leading until Ismaila Sarr netted an equaliser.

While Newcastle fans will have been disappointed not to have secured all three points, they are still taking the positives from the game, with Longstaff standing out as one of them.

Here’s what some of the Magpies faithful have had to say on Twitter…

Longstaff in this system will thrive to his potential. Been brilliant for a few weeks on the bounce now — ???? (@nufc188) September 25, 2021

Pleased for Longstaff, been a good run for the lad. Showing what he’s about again #nufc — Sam Winter (@SamWinter89) September 25, 2021

Longstaff improved and Hayden looking good as a midfielder! Atleast for this week. #nufc — Mithun Thomas (@mithun_toon) September 25, 2021