Arsenal come into today’s North London Derby a better shape than their rivals Tottenham.

After a very tricky opening three games that saw them fail to score and concede a total of nine goals, they have since bounced back with back-to-back Premier League victories against Norwich and Burnley.

While these are games Arsenal should win, and should arguably win in a more comfortable fashion, at this stage of the season just picking up points and wins can be vital for getting into a groove going forward.

However, for derbies, and especially heated derbies like today, the form guide goes out the window.

Tottenham are in a similar but also opposite predicament to their counterparts.

A strong start to the season which saw them pick up three 1-0 wins on the bounce has given way to back-to-back 3-0 defeats to London sides Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Spurs will be hoping to make it third time lucky in the capital, while The Gunners will be looking for a third win of the season to tie them level on points with Tottenham.

But what plan will Mikel Arteta conjure up to help his side do that?

Well, Arsenal actually have no selection problems going into the game today, a first for this season.

With the return of midfielder Granit Xhaka following a three-game ban, Arsenal now have their full-squad to pick and choose from.

And we are predicting the lineup to look something like this:

Xhaka will return for this big game where Arteta will look to win the midfield battle with players that he trusts.

While Sambi Lokonga or Martin Odegaard playing deeper help Arsenal with progression, Arteta is known for favouring a more pragmatic approach in big games.

The back four will remain the same as it has in the last two clean where Arsenal have kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Odegaard will be moved forward into the 10 in place of Emile Smith-Rowe, while the rest of the attack remains the same

For all we know, Arteta may well go full gung-ho against a Spurs team who are low on confidence. However, the threat of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son should be enough to concern Arsenal, despite their lack of form this season.

We will know all the details at 3:30 pm today, so stay tuned.