(Video) Dimitri Payet nets stunning trademark free-kick during Marseille's thrilling clash with Lens

Dimitri Payet scored one of his trademark free-kicks during Marseille’s clash with Lens on Sunday evening.

Payet is one of the best in the business from dead-ball situations. He’s proven that during his time as a West Ham player and during his French footballing career.

After Marseille were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position during their thrilling clash with Lens on Sunday night, you figured that we could be in for a Payet special.

Payet stepped up to the mark and didn’t disappoint with the execution.

Payet is one of those players who can change a game with a moment of quality. He need not be present and influential for 90 minutes – he’ll have his say eventually.

His ability to get the ball up and down from such short distances is truly unique and separates him from may of his free-kick-taking counterparts.

Payet has to rank among the best free-kick takers on the planet, with that being a dangerous tool in Marseille’s arsenal, one which was effective this evening.

