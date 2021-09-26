Pundit backs West Ham to poach Arsenal striker to act as Antonio replacement

Having recently switch international alliance from England to Jamacia, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio is now expected to play more football as he remains both his club and country’s star man – and that could prove problematic for manager David Moyes. According to recent reports, with the Hammers relatively thin when it comes to attacking options, in an attempt to protect themselves from any potential Antonio absences, the Londoners may look to bring in another striker as early as January.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Moyes is keen to add to his striking options after realising he cannot solely depend on Antonio – despite the red hot form his main man is currently enjoying.

In fact, so impressive has Antonio been, the start of the new 2021-22 season has seen the marksman top the goalscoring charts with a whopping five goals in five appearances.

MORE: Video: Jurgen Klopp hails “exceptional” Mohamed Salah stat but explains why Liverpool star will be disappointed

However, reacting to the news that Moyes is keen to bring in a fresh face, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped the club to try and sign Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, when asked if he thinks the two rivals can strike a deal, Whelan said: “Absolutely, yeah. Possibly even waiting and biding your time until the end of the season.

“Obviously the decision is always down to the player when it gets to this stage of a contract. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be signing one at Arsenal.

“I think he’d fit right into them. He’s very much like Michail Antonio, he can lead the line, go through the middle, makes good runs.

“Very deadly inside the box if you give him the right service. He’s also one of these players who can go on a run and score four or five games on the bounce.

“He knows where the net is, no doubt about that. I think he’d be a great acquisition for many clubs. Still only 30, plenty of football in him.

“It just hasn’t worked out right for him at Arsenal. There’s been a lot of chopping and changing with managers at Arsenal.

“There’s definitely more in that player, that’s for sure. We know he can do it at Premier League level.”