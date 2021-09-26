Real Madrid identify Liverpool and Chelsea stars as possible transfer targets

Real Madrid reportedly have Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on their radar as they look to strengthen in the full-back positions.

The Premier League boasts some of the world’s best talent, which is one of its major selling points. However, fans of Premier League clubs are frequently having to endure transfer speculation surrounding their favourite players.

In this case we’re talking about England international duo Ben Chilwell and Trent Alexander-Arnold, of Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. According to Todo Fichajes, both are on Real Madrid’s list of possible targets.

The report notes that Carlo Ancelotti has requested that Real Madrid strengthen on both flanks of the defence, with Los Blancos set to target a new right-back and left-back in due course.

That has seemingly led to the suggestion that they could be interested in Chilwell and/or Alexander-Arnold. It remains to be seen if that’s legitimate or they’ve just pulled two names out of a hat of full-backs.

It’s unlikely that any major development will come in the January transfer window – that’s not really Real Madrid’s style – but it’s one to keep an eye on ahead of summer 2022.