Sky Sports pundit impressed with “different class” West Ham star after performance vs Leeds United

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was very impressed with Declan Rice’s superb performance for West Ham in their win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Rice put in another storming performance as West Ham snatched a late winner in Leeds to secure all three points.

The former Chelsea academy midfielder has established himself as one of the finest in his position in the Premier League and a mainstay in the England National Team.

West Ham are privileged to have him on their books, with that being no secret. The youngster is getting the recognition that he deserves in the media.

The latest to pile the praise on Rice is Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson. Quoted by Hammers.News speaking live on air, the Arsenal legend said the following:

“They break down the right, with Declan Rice, who is a proper player. He plays a brilliant ball in the middle of the park to Antonio – then he has the composure to smash it into the far corner. “

“I would say Rice. I felt Rice started very well in the first half. I thought he was different class. He burst through and had a shot that he should have done a lot better with. He was the better player out of the both of them. Then, in the end, he picked out that final pass. I thought Phillips was quiet today. I think he’s more involved in the game than that usually.”

West Ham fans will be crossing their fingers that Rice rejects the inevitable interest that’s to come from the Premier League big boys and sticks around at the London Stadium.