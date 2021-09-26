(Video) Harry Kane sloppy as Bukayo Saka adds third goal for Arsenal in North London Derby vs Tottenham

Arsenal are running riot in the North London Derby at the Emirates, with Bukayo Saka adding a THIRD goal.
Tottenham have endured a rotten run as of late, but Arsenal are only just coming out the backend of what was a truly disastrous start to the Premier League season.
While Arsenal had a spring in their step heading into the contest, few would have expected the scenes which unfolded in the opening 45 minutes minutes of the North London Derby.
As the half-time whistle blew, Arsenal led by three goals to nil. Partly as a result of what has to be their best performance under Mikel Arteta, partly due to Tottenham’s habit of capitulation.
After goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a two-goal buffer, a man with just the two names stepped up and delivered a third – Bukayo Saka.
And what about Harry Kane? It sums it all up for the Tottenham skipper, falling over the ball, turning over possession and having to see Arsenal add a third. Nightmare.
