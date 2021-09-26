Chelsea could reportedly deal a major blow to rivals Arsenal in the transfer market next summer.

The Blues are expected to make their move for on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez permanent for around £30million, which would then give Atletico the added funds to pursue a move for Gunners winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and recent transfer gossip has seen him become the subject of interest from both Atletico and Juventus.

Reports in Spain now suggest Chelsea’s deal for Saul could be key in determining Saka’s future in the coming months, which will no doubt be a big worry for Gooners.

The England international is already one of Arsenal’s most important players, and Mikel Arteta is struggling to build a good enough team around him.

If things don’t improve soon, you couldn’t blame Saka for being tempted by a move to Madrid, where Diego Simeone continues to get the club punching above their weight.