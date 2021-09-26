Arsenal legend Paul Merson has described Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich’s miss against West Ham as “shocking.”

Merson, who was speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports Saturday football coverage, was left appalled by the Leed’s midfielder’s miss in the 64th minute.

Describing the skill of tricky Brazilian Raphinha to set up the shot followed by the chance itself, he said: “This time Raphinha again.

“Gets on the right, he runs at Declan Rice, he just goes jinks, jinks, he just gets it out, plays it to Klich, right on the penalty spot, has all the time in the world, controls it, and then passes it wide of the post.

“It’s a shocking miss, to be fair, absolutely brilliant from Raphinha.”

Had Klich scored, he would have put his side 2-0 up which likely would have enabled them to see out the game to pick up their first win of the season.

However, this wasn’t to be as Junior Firpo deflected Jarrod Bowen’s shot into his own net just a few minutes later for the equaliser, before Michail Antonio netted the winner for West Ham at the death, to condemn Leeds to a sixth game without a win and a third loss of the season.

While The Whites are out of form, sitting 18th in the table as a result, the next four fixtures which include newly-promoted Watford and Norwich, should present the perfect opportunity to get a win or two and some much-needed confidence as the Premier League winter approaches.