Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at Aston Villa’s players for crowding around Bruno Fernandes and distracting him before his stoppage time penalty miss in yesterday’s clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at home by Villa, with Fernandes missing an opportunity to equalise in the dying moments as he blazed his penalty over the bar.

The Portugal international is normally very reliable in those situations, with Solskjaer admitting that most people would’ve bet their mortgages on him putting the ball into the back of the net.

Still, Solskjaer added that he didn’t like the antics of the Villa players just before Fernandes took the spot-kick, as he felt they were trying to affect him and that it clearly worked…

“What I didn’t like was the way they crowded the referee, the penalty spot and Bruno and tried to affect him,” the Norwegian tactician said.

“It clearly worked but that’s not great to see.”

We’re not sure Man Utd fans will buy this, as it’s surely not so different from what you see when most players are about to take a penalty.

It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo is on penalty duty in the future.