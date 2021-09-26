“This is going to be the headline isn’t it…” – Solskjaer responds to Ronaldo vs Fernandes penalty situation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn into discussing whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo could end up taking penalties for Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes missed against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Red Devils missed a great chance to equalise when Fernandes blazed his stoppage time spot-kick over the bar, and some were surprised that it wasn’t Ronaldo stepping up to take it.

Solskjaer joked that reporters were looking for their headline when they asked him about his decision to stick with Fernandes over Ronaldo, but he refused to give them that headline as he simply stated he was pleased with the quality of penalty takers at the club…

United fans may be keen to see Ronaldo ahead of Fernandes next time, even if Fernandes is usually so reliable in these situations.

Still, the Portugal international got it badly wrong at a crucial moment yesterday, and it’s hard to believe Ronaldo would’ve failed to keep his cool in that way.

