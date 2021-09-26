(Video) Heung-min Son pulls one back for Tottenham against Arsenal after great work from Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham pulled a goal back during the North London Derby at the Emirates after Heung-min Son found the back of the net.

Arsenal steamrolled Tottenham in the first-half of the contest, leading 3-0 at the half-time break after goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Nuno Espirito Santo was never going to allow the game to continue in that manner and seemingly righted the wrongs in the Tottenham side at the half-time break.

While Tottenham hardly came out for the second period at 100mph, they looked considerably tighter and more capable of hurting Arsenal, as they eventually did.

After Sergio Reguilon sprinted down the left-channel and cut the ball back into the penalty area, Heung-min Son found the finish to get the deficit to two.

It’s too little, too late from a Tottenham perspective, but it will do Son no harm at all getting on the scoresheet, even if the result will leave him feeling bitterly disappointed.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports