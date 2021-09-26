Real Madrid are reportedly taking a close look at Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu as a potential transfer target.

The Spanish giants lost two big names in Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos this summer, so could do with strengthening at the back as soon as possible, with Soyuncu perhaps an ideal candidate.

The 25-year-old has been a key performer for Leicester for some time now, and it seems he’s impressed Real Madrid in the process, according to Defensa Central.

Madrid seem to have good data on Soyuncu, according to the report, and it will be interesting to see if they soon follow that up with a formal approach.

Leicester are used to seeing their best players poached by bigger clubs, having lost world class talents like Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell down the years.

Soyuncu could be next, as one imagines the Turkey international would find it hard to turn down the chance of playing at the Bernabeu.

Real remain one of the biggest and most glamorous names in world football, so it’s not too surprising that they tend to end up getting the players they want.