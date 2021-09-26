(Photo) Thierry Henry spotted watching Arsenal vs Tottenham with Spotify owner and potential buyer Daniel Ek

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was pictured sitting with Spotify owner Daniel Ek at the Emirates during Sunday’s North London Derby.

As was reported by Sky Sports back in June, Ek has been attempting to purchase Arsenal from the Kroenke family, with little success. The Arsenal owners do not appear to have any intentions to sell the club, which will be a frustration for some fans.

As is mentioned in the report by Sky Sports, Ek has the backing of Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in his efforts to buy Arsenal Football Club.

That could not be more apparent than when the TV cameras caught Henry sat watching Sunday’s North London Derby alongside the Spotify-owning billionaire.

MORE: (Video) Harry Kane sloppy as Bukayo Saka adds third goal for Arsenal in North London Derby vs Tottenham

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Heung-min Son pulls one back for Tottenham against Arsenal after great work from Sergio Reguilon
Premier League refs Mark Clattenburg and Martin Atkinson had five-a-side punch-up
(Photo) Incredible moment Atletico Madrid star seamlessly blends in with advertising board to appear invisible

Was this a statement to the supporters of his desire to see Ek at the helm, or are they just two friends enjoying their mutual passion of Arsenal? You’d have to be a fly on the wall to know that for certain.

What Arsenal fans will love to see, though, is Ek making his way down to the Emirates and cheering them on, even while having no direct affiliation with the club. That’s more than you’re ever likely to get from the Kroenkes…

More Stories Daniel Ek Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.