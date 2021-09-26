Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was pictured sitting with Spotify owner Daniel Ek at the Emirates during Sunday’s North London Derby.

As was reported by Sky Sports back in June, Ek has been attempting to purchase Arsenal from the Kroenke family, with little success. The Arsenal owners do not appear to have any intentions to sell the club, which will be a frustration for some fans.

As is mentioned in the report by Sky Sports, Ek has the backing of Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in his efforts to buy Arsenal Football Club.

That could not be more apparent than when the TV cameras caught Henry sat watching Sunday’s North London Derby alongside the Spotify-owning billionaire.

Thierry Henry sat with Spotify founder Daniel Ek at today’s game #AFC pic.twitter.com/yolvLwnGbs — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 26, 2021

??? | NEW: Daniel Ek is in the stands with Thierry Henry watching the north London derby pic.twitter.com/NolLLTVK88 — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 26, 2021

Thierry Henry ? Daniel Ek pic.twitter.com/91lir82u1u — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) September 26, 2021

Was this a statement to the supporters of his desire to see Ek at the helm, or are they just two friends enjoying their mutual passion of Arsenal? You’d have to be a fly on the wall to know that for certain.

What Arsenal fans will love to see, though, is Ek making his way down to the Emirates and cheering them on, even while having no direct affiliation with the club. That’s more than you’re ever likely to get from the Kroenkes…