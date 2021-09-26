After a stunning start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have stuttered a little in their last two matches.

From being top of the table after three games, they now sit in 10th position, and were they to lose the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon, an underperforming Arsenal side will draw level with them on goal difference.

That’s a scenario that no one at White Hart Lane surely wants to countenance, though Mikel Arteta’s side have picked up the baton after losing their opening three fixtures.

Nuno Espirito Santo will need more reinforcements if he seriously wants to challenge for trophies.

To that end, Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard has long been a target for the Lilywhites. Back in August, La Repubblica, cited by Football Italia, noted that Spurs were going to increase their offer for the player.

Unfortunately, the deal didn’t get over the line, and now Spurs face competition for Damsgaard’s signature from Italian giants Juventus according to Tuttosport.

The outlet note that Pavel Nedved will watch the player intently during Juve’s fixture against current club, Sampdoria, early on Sunday morning.

It will give him, and manager, Max Allegri, the chance to see how well the 21-year-old might fit into their future plans.

If Tottenham are still interested, Daniel Levy needs to get his skates on ahead of the January window.