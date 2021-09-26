With football supporters so keen to either anoint or condemn new players or managers depending on how their first half a dozen games or so go, one former Tottenham Hotspur legend has given his full backing to Nuno Espirito Santo.

It wasn’t too long ago that the north London outfit were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, with Spurs fans undoubtedly believing the new Messiah had arrived at White Hart Lane.

Two poor games later and they’ve slid to 10th place in the table, sparking an inevitable backlash on social media.

The advent of the same has seen completely divisive opinions aired on a weekly basis, which does no one any favours whatsoever.

Perhaps, where followers of the Lilywhites are concerned, they’ll take notice of their former icon, Osvaldo Ardiles.

“I like Nuno very much, I like his personality, I like how his team plays when he was at Wolves. It is too soon to judge him, he has all season,” he said to the Mirror.

“He has to repair a few things, more than anything else the confidence of the players because they were very, very low. So I imagine that he is doing that

“We started the season very well, they have not had the best results in the last two games but there is a big, big game coming with Arsenal this weekend. There is absolutely everything to play for.”

Frankly, Nuno wasn’t the best manager in the league when they were sitting pretty but neither is he the worst now.

There needs to be some perspective from a supporter point of view, and a realistic appraisal of where Tottenham are as a club. Much of which has nothing to do with the manager.