With the North London derby on the immediate horizon, defeat for Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t bear thinking about.

It wasn’t long ago that Spurs were leading the Premier League table but ahead of the game against Arsenal, they are floundering in 10th position.

It’s perhaps therefore no surprise that Fabio Paratici is hunting for players that will improve Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Given that the Lilywhites quickly need to rid themselves of the ‘Spursy’ tag they appear to have been lumbered with, any new recruits need to be able to slot in seamlessly as well as providing long-term improvement for the team.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

To that end, Paratici appears to favour a move for Juventus’ out-of-favour striker, Dejan Kulusevski according to the Mirror.

It was the Tottenham director of football that took Kulusevski to the Bianconeri, and he therefore knows all about the talent that the player can bring to the north Londoners.

More Stories / Latest News Michael Owen explains what’s changed in the title race after Man City’s win at Chelsea “Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible” – Pundits agree on Chelsea star who was missed vs City Chelsea fans in for a huge shock as club ready themselves to move on popular midfield stalwart

Whether or not Harry Kane stays at White Hart Lane until much later in his contract, Paratici has to have an eye on who can complement him and/or replace him.

Kulusevski might be out of favour at Juve just now, but that’s more likely to do with Max Allegri preferring others in the position than a lack of output from the player.