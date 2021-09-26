Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel suggested it was not Romelu Lukaku’s individual performance that was a concern for him against Manchester City yesterday.

The Blues couldn’t maintain their strong recent record against Pep Guardiola’s side, losing 1-0 at home to City thanks to a Gabriel Jesus goal in a game dominated by the visitors.

Chelsea were far from at their best as an attacking force, and Tuchel admits in the video below that the lack of impact Lukaku made was a team issue, rather than anything to do with the Belgium international in particular.

See below for Tuchel’s comments in his post-match press conference…

Chelsea fans will hope this is just a blip, but it’s certainly a worry that Tuchel failed to get more out of his team in this big game that could end up being so pivotal in the title race.

There’s little point signing an elite centre-forward like Lukaku only to leave him isolated in the games that matter most.