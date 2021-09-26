(Video) Arsenal starlet opens scoring inside 13-minutes during North London Derby

Arsenal has started really well during Sunday’s North London Derby against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Having begun the game very much on the front foot, all that was missing inside the game’s opening minutes, was a goal.

However, just shy of the 13-minute mark, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe popped up to strike the Gunners into a crucial 1-0 lead.

Mikel Arteta will now be confident that he can guide the Londoners to their 85th North London Derby win, in all competitions.

Check out Smith Rowe’s opening goal in the footage below, courtesy of Sky Sports.