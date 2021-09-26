(Video) Bizarre clip of Chelsea defender wrestling with Jack Grealish emerges

The early Premier League kick-off on Saturday afternoon saw a giant clash between title favourites Chelsea and Manchester City.
Despite being hopeful they could extend their unbeaten run, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues came up short against a far superior Manchester City.
Dominant throughout, the Citizens ended up running out 1-0 winners thanks to a Gabriel Jesus striker.
However, a bizarre moment from the game has surfaced which shows Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta seemingly climbing over the back of Jack Grealish – see if you can make out what the Spaniard was trying to do from the footage below.
Pictures courtesy of Premier League