(Video) Bizarre clip of Chelsea defender wrestling with Jack Grealish emerges

The early Premier League kick-off on Saturday afternoon saw a giant clash between title favourites Chelsea and Manchester City.

Despite being hopeful they could extend their unbeaten run, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues came up short against a far superior Manchester City.

Dominant throughout, the Citizens ended up running out 1-0 winners thanks to a Gabriel Jesus striker.

However, a bizarre moment from the game has surfaced which shows Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta seemingly climbing over the back of Jack Grealish – see if you can make out what the Spaniard was trying to do from the footage below.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League