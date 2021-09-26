(Video) “Red card vibes!” Rival fans split over Xhaka’s jumping tackle vs. Spurs

Arsenal is currently running riot at the Emirates Stadium against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday afternoon’s North London Derby.

Having opened the game’s scoring just before the 13-minute mark, thanks to an Emile Smith Rowe strike, the Gunners have recently doubled and then trebled their lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

However, just moments before his side’s second, midfielder Granit Xhaka was spotted lunging into a tackle on Spurs attacker Lucas Moura.

Despite blowing for a foul, referee Craig Pawson failed to produce a card, of any colour.

Check out the footage below, courtesy of Sky Sports.

In light of Xhaka’s seemingly reckless tackle, rival fans on social media appear split over whether or not the Switzerland international was lucky to escape without a card.

