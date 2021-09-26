Arsenal is currently running riot at the Emirates Stadium against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday afternoon’s North London Derby.

Having opened the game’s scoring just before the 13-minute mark, thanks to an Emile Smith Rowe strike, the Gunners have recently doubled and then trebled their lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

However, just moments before his side’s second, midfielder Granit Xhaka was spotted lunging into a tackle on Spurs attacker Lucas Moura.

Despite blowing for a foul, referee Craig Pawson failed to produce a card, of any colour.

In light of Xhaka’s seemingly reckless tackle, rival fans on social media appear split over whether or not the Switzerland international was lucky to escape without a card.

