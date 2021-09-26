(Video) Wolves striker sits down two Saints defenders before breaking score-less run

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has opened the scoring during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s struggling Southampton.

Having made a return to action at the start of the new 2021-22 season following a brutal head injury sustained last season against Arsenal, striker Jimenez has been his side’s hero during their sixth domestic game of the campaign.

The Mexican forward, who has so far struggled to recapture some of his best form, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after bagging his first goal of the season.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League Live