Video: Aston Villa fan wildly celebrates Bruno Fernandes penalty miss in Man Utd home end

One Aston Villa fan just couldn’t hold back with the celebrations as he watched Bruno Fernandes miss a stoppage time penalty for Manchester United.

The only problem is, this guy was sitting in the home end, surrounded by thoroughly grumpy-looking Man Utd supporters all around him.

This is pretty awkward to watch, but fair play to this fan who clearly got so lost in the moment that he didn’t care and simply made sure to enjoy it!

Villa scored late on and survived that late penalty scare to secure a 1-0 victory – their first at Old Trafford since all the way back in 2009…

This was a huge result for Villa, and it’s surreal that someone as reliable from the penalty spot as Fernandes usually is made such a mess of this huge opportunity late on.