(Video) Scenes in West Ham dressing room after Michail Antonio wins it late at Leeds United

There were absolute SCENES in the away dressing room at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon after West Ham defeated Leeds United in dramatic circumstances.

West Ham scored a late winning goal to take all three points back to London with them. The in-form Michail Antonio flicked the ball around the defender before finishing in characteristically cool fashion.

With Antonio having continued his personal purple patch, and West Ham bounced back stupendously from heartbreak against Manchester United, it’s safe to say there was a feel-good factor in the dressing room after the game.

West Ham star Declan Rice celebrates with the fans after the full-time whistle

Antonio gave fans an insight into the mood in the away dressing room after Saturday’s game, with the 31-year-old dancing along with his teammates, clearly delighted at the result and the manner in which it came about.

What an exciting time it is to be a West Ham fan. Having endured so much difficulty, the supporters are finally reaping the rewards for standing by the team.

