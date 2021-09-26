David Moyes is continuing to confound the critics with his West Ham side putting in another professional display, this time at Leeds United where Michail Antonio silenced the home crowd with a last-minute winner.

The Hammers are going from strength to strength and remain one of the form teams in the division.

The Scot will want to improve his squad where possible, and January could see the return of Aaron Ramsey to the Premier League, with the Hammers one of a clutch of teams apparently looking to acquire his services according to The Sun.

Former Arsenal star, Ramsey, hasn’t had the best time of it at Juventus, and will almost certainly jump at the chance to return to the English top-flight.

Although he’s no longer a spring chicken, he has the kind of competitive mentality that Moyes wants as a pre-requisite from his playing staff.

What the east Londoners lack in technical ability needs to be replaced with heart and desire.

There’s no question that the fire still burns brightly for the 30-year-old, and being part of the Hammers renaissance has obvious appeal.