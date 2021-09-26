The present for West Ham United looks very bright indeed, with David Moyes continuing to get the best out of his Hammers squad both domestically and in Europe.

After securing their highest ever Premier League finish last season, the Scot has begun 2021/22 in the same vain, with a last-minute win at Leeds United on Saturday the latest in a string of impressive results.

If the present looks good, then the future for the east Londoners looks even better – as long as they can tie down one of their academy stars to his first professional contract.

Divin Mubama has been making waves at youth level for the club, and at only 17 years of age, is being regarded as one of the brightest prospects the club have had in their midst for years.

Football Insider report that the Irons want him to sign on the dotted line as soon as practicable, given that he remains on a scholarship at present, however, trouble could be looming in the form of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The outlet also detail the interest of the Premier League’s reigning champions, meaning tough choices are ahead for the youngster.