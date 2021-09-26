Although he never made a senior England appearance despite being called up by both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, Michail Antonio has gone from strength to strength in West Ham’s front line.

The Three Lions loss, given the striker’s current form, is Jamaica’s gain after Antonio decided earlier this year to represent them at international level.

At club level he’s arguably irreplaceable, as his wonderful winner for the Hammers at Leeds on Saturday proved once again.

Therein lies the conundrum for manager, David Moyes, and perhaps explains why he is looking for a replacement for Antonio when he’s injured or unavailable.

According to The Sun, 23-year-old Clermont front man, Mohamed Bayo, who could be available for as little as £10m, is of interest to the east Londoners.

The one immediate issue facing Moyes is that, should he firm up any interest, the player is unlikely to arrive before next summer owing to his participation in the African Cup of Nations.

That doesn’t really help the Hammers for the remainder of the current campaign, particularly the latter stages if they’re still challenging domestically and in the Europa League.