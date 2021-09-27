Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has told his teammates to seize the ‘perfect’ opportunity to bounce back against Juventus.
The Blues were rocked by their first defeat of the season on Saturday when they came off second best against reigning champions Manchester City at home.
Gabriel Jesus’ deflected effort sealed the clash, but the visitors had a number of good chances and were value for their away win at Stamford Bridge.
The first defeat was always going to come at some point for Chelsea, though, and they now have the chance to respond quickly with a Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday night.
It will be another difficult task for the Blues in Turin, but defender Christensen believes it is the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways after the Man City blow.
“It’s the perfect game to respond, absolutely,” Christensen told the official Chelsea website.
“It’s not nice to lose our first match, but now we have another game coming up very quickly and it’s another tough game as well.
“It will be a tough game but it’s a great opportunity to get back to playing football the way we want to play, the way we see ourselves, playing on the front foot again. It’s a tough game but there’s no better way to recover from a defeat than to beat another good team.”
Christensen has already been key for Chelsea this season and he started again on Saturday for the defeat to City.
He will also be expected to start in Turin when the Blues take on Juventus in that key Champions League clash this week.