Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has told his teammates to seize the ‘perfect’ opportunity to bounce back against Juventus.

The Blues were rocked by their first defeat of the season on Saturday when they came off second best against reigning champions Manchester City at home.

Gabriel Jesus’ deflected effort sealed the clash, but the visitors had a number of good chances and were value for their away win at Stamford Bridge.

The first defeat was always going to come at some point for Chelsea, though, and they now have the chance to respond quickly with a Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday night.

It will be another difficult task for the Blues in Turin, but defender Christensen believes it is the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways after the Man City blow.