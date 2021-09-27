If Manchester United thought they were front runners in the race to sign Erling Haaland, they might have to think again, with Borussia Dortmund’s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, none too happy with the Red Devils treatment of Jadon Sancho.

After a failed bid for the player in summer 2020, United eventually got their man in the last transfer window, however, since then he’s hardly played.

Though there’s been no leaks from the player’s camp to suggest he’s unhappy, Watzke remains unimpressed.

In some respects, Sancho’s current situation mirrors that of Donny van de Beek who was brought in amidst great fanfare, only to spend the majority of his time on the bench at Old Trafford.

“I love Jadon, when you see him playing you get tears in your eyes. It hurts my soul that he is given so little consideration,” Watzke said to Sport1 cited by the Daily Mail.

It’s an odd situation given that Sancho is no longer a Dortmund player, but perhaps Watke’s outburst is a coded warning to Solskjaer.

Whether or not Haaland arrives at Old Trafford, his former colleague is far too good to be twiddling his thumbs every week.