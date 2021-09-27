Video: Danny Murphy slams those who are laying the blame for Tottenham’s ills at Harry Kane’s door

Tottenham FC
Posted by

After sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three games of the season, everything has quickly gone wrong for Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were well beaten in the north London derby, with Arsenal running riot in a first half where their visitors to the Emirates Stadium offered nothing as an attacking force.

MORE: Liverpool x Louis Vuitton

Harry Kane looked well off of the pace again for Spurs, leading to suggestions that he’s to blame for the team’s poor form.

That’s something that Danny Murphy wouldn’t countenance on talkSPORT when asked by Simon Jordan.

More Stories Danny Murphy Harry Kane simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.