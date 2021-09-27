After sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three games of the season, everything has quickly gone wrong for Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were well beaten in the north London derby, with Arsenal running riot in a first half where their visitors to the Emirates Stadium offered nothing as an attacking force.

MORE: Liverpool x Louis Vuitton

Harry Kane looked well off of the pace again for Spurs, leading to suggestions that he’s to blame for the team’s poor form.

That’s something that Danny Murphy wouldn’t countenance on talkSPORT when asked by Simon Jordan.