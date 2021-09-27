Former Fenerbache and Besiktas star ON THE RUN after he’s linked to fatal shooting

It’s always troubling to hear of any lives which are lost due to road rage which results in somebody taking it way too far, but this is a big story from Turkey as it involves a former player who’s had a pretty high profile.

Sezer Ozturk was a standout for Turkey at youth level and he went on to win the Turkish Cup twice with Fenerbahce and also saw spells with Besiktas and Basaksehir, but he’s in the news now for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report from Daily Sabah, he’s been linked to the death of a 24-year-old after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people during a bout of road rage, so four others have been injured on top of the fatality.

They go on to say that the former player is now on the run after the incident and the police are actively trying to find him in relation to this case so he’s clearly going to be in a lot of trouble if and when he’s tracked down.

It must be said that the current reports relate to witness statements and unverified video footage so there are still questions to be answered, but it doesn’t look good, especially if he’s on the run.