Gary Neville says Dele Alli should serve as a warning to Bukayo Saka how quickly things can tail off for a young talent.

Saka was on target for the Gunners on Sunday as Arsenal made relatively easy work of rivals Tottenham in the North London derby.

The young winger has had an electric start to life in the Gunners’ senior ranks after he was one of the points of optimism during a disappointing campaign for Mikel Arteta’s men last season.

Saka is not only viewed as the biggest young talents at Arsenal but across the country, but many have followed the same footsteps only to tail off.

And according to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, Spurs star Alli is one of those players, and for the likes of Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, it is a clear example of a path not to follow.

“If they want a warning sign, they should look at Dele Alli,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I had him with England and I would’ve said that he would’ve become one of the top midfield players that this country has ever produced. He had everything, 6ft 2, could score goals, could tackle, could head.

“And now look at him on the football pitch, he’s the shadow of the player he was. Last year I said he needs a wake up call, but now he needs to sort himself out and quickly.”

Alli is now back in the fold for Tottenham after he was frozen out under Jose Mourinho, but he still hasn’t lived up to his potential having been a sensation under Mauricio Pochettino.