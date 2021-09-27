As a former Man United stalwart during the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.

Now a successful Sky Sports pundit, he talks a good game too. When he speaks, people listen, and it’s fair to say that more often than not, the points he makes chime with the viewing football public.

He’s hit a sweet spot between succinct analysis and scathing comment that makes for compelling viewing.

It’s doubtful many Red Devils will agree with his ideal starting XI mind.

Every so often Neville does an AMA (ask me anything) on his Twitter account, and with 4.7m followers, the questions are normally varied.

De G AWB

SHAW

MAGUIRE

VARANE MCT

POGBA BRUNO GREENWOOD

CAVANI

RONALDO https://t.co/LrKRyliZJ8 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2021

One user, @whaleedE, asked him what his ideal starting XI would be with everyone fit.

His choices of De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Maguire, Varane, McTominay, Pogba, Bruno, Greenwood, Cavani and Ronaldo make up a strong side, but the glaring omissions of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho make for a decent debate.