Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on his squad’s fitness ahead of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola confirmed that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is out of Manchester City’s game with PSG on Tuesday and out of his side’s game at the weekend against Liverpool.

When asked about the availability of the German, he told reporters: “No, until after the international break.”

Gundogan has contributed a goal and an assist in his five appearances for The Cityzens so far this season, and was a vital part in helping Manchester City regain the title last year, scoring 13 times and assisting a further three in 28 games.

In total, Gundogan has made 217 appearances for City and has scored 40 goals and got a further 28 assists, but generally speaking it is his intelligence to progress the ball and find space between the lines that make him such a vital part of Guardiola’s set up at City.

Guardiola also provided an update on the rest of the team, revealing that John Stones is not quite ready to start just yet, saying that the England international, who starred at the European Championships, needs minutes to be at a level to play, like other members of his squad.