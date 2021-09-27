“I looked like a child” – Former Manchester United defender debuts for boyhood club in Brazil seeking promotion

Botafogo won an important result by beating Sampaio Corrêa, this Sunday, at Nilton Santos. However, the victory played second fiddle to the debut of former Manchester United defender Rafael.

The right-back entered the second half and had a discreet performance. Even so, the player did not hide the emotion of taking the field for the club the 31-year-old grew up rooting for as a kid.

Despite playing for Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais in significant matches, Rafael stated that he felt like a kid when entering the pitch. After the game, Rafael spoke to the media, where ESPN Brazil relayed the comments made by the defender.

“Amazing. I didn’t even imagine debuting with fans. I looked like a child, anxious. After taking a few passes, I calmed down. I was able to help in this victory,” Rafael said.

Botafogo currently plays in Serie B, the second division of Brazilian football, so Rafael wants to aid in helping the club he rooted for back to the first division. Currently, the Rio de Janeiro-based club sits in second place, occupying one of the four spots to guarantee promotion for next season.