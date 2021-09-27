“I would go back” – West Ham United ace wants a return to South American giant

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is in his fifth season with the Premier League side and is off to a good season with The Hammers, becoming a key figure off the bench and when given playing time.

Against Manchester United this week, the 28-year-old provided the only goal in the match, eliminating The Red Devils from the EFL Cup.

Lanzini has plenty of football left to keep him in Europe, but in an interview with ESPN Argentina (via Marca), he could have his post-European career planned out. The midfielder began his football career with River Plate, and Lanzini would like to see himself return.

“I would go back to River obviously; I would love to. I believe that at the time it will happen, when the two parties agree, it will give,” Lanzini said.

“Let the boys who are now enjoying themselves, who are going through a difficult moment, with Gallardo, who is a barbarian coach. The truth is that River today is giving us satisfaction all the time.”

The West Ham United midfielder played from 2012 to 2014 on the first team before being sold to Al-Jazira for €7.5-million. Lanzini would eventually move to join the East London-based side in 2016, where he’s been since. Nonetheless, with his contract expiring in 2023, it seems as though he’s considering his next move if he doesn’t extend his contract.