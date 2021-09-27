After another disappointing reverse, this time against Aston Villa, Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is under pressure from the Old Trafford faithful.

Despite having the likes of Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on the pitch, the Red Devils were poor, and that has to be a concern.

TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara has seen enough.

MORE: Liverpool x Louis Vuitton

He believes the United hierarchy aren’t ruthless enough. Using the Frank Lampard situation at Chelsea as an example, the pundit suggested that the Norwegian should be sacked if United want to progress.