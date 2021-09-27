“There’s always more work to be done” – Manchester United owner unsatisfied with squad

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer is set to sanction more spending following the summers transfer window.

Glazer, who has been a co-owner of Manchester United since the family took over a majority stake in the club in 2005, spoke to United fans at a forum on Friday.

He told them: “We’re very happy with the summer.

“We can always improve. There’s always more work to be done.

“The most important thing is always on-the-pitch success.”

United spent over £130 million on transfer fees this summer, bringing in big names, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to retire at Manchester United

While each of these acquisitions has improved United’s playing squad, with Ronaldo and Varane making an immediate impact, United look set to continue improving their squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

United chief Ed Woodward was boisterous about the club’s financial situation, as its full-year financial results were published, saying: “It is not an accident that we have been able to invest this summer at a time when many clubs have been retrenching.”

United look set to invest more into their squad in their bid to bring silverware to the club for the first time in five years.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea & Juventus both working on winning battle for potential €40m transfer
Video: Possible spat between Jamie Vardy & Kelechi Iheanacho after Leicester goal vs Burnley
Bid prepared: Chelsea ready to splash out £103million on superstar transfer

However, a shaky start to the season that has seen United be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham has left some fans unsure over the management of the club.

Regardless though, it seems United will be looking to target a centre midfielder, with a host of names from Premier League and overseas clubs linked to Old Trafford.

More Stories Joel Glazer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.