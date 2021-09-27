Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer is set to sanction more spending following the summers transfer window.

Glazer, who has been a co-owner of Manchester United since the family took over a majority stake in the club in 2005, spoke to United fans at a forum on Friday.

He told them: “We’re very happy with the summer.

“We can always improve. There’s always more work to be done.

“The most important thing is always on-the-pitch success.”

United spent over £130 million on transfer fees this summer, bringing in big names, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to retire at Manchester United

While each of these acquisitions has improved United’s playing squad, with Ronaldo and Varane making an immediate impact, United look set to continue improving their squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

United chief Ed Woodward was boisterous about the club’s financial situation, as its full-year financial results were published, saying: “It is not an accident that we have been able to invest this summer at a time when many clubs have been retrenching.”

United look set to invest more into their squad in their bid to bring silverware to the club for the first time in five years.

However, a shaky start to the season that has seen United be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham has left some fans unsure over the management of the club.

Regardless though, it seems United will be looking to target a centre midfielder, with a host of names from Premier League and overseas clubs linked to Old Trafford.