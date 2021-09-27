Former Tottenham star Garth Crooks has laid into Harry Kane for the way he played against Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Arsenal ran out comfortable winners in this big game, with three first-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka enough to deliver the three points to the red half of north London.

It was another bad day for Spurs, who are in dire form at the moment, and for Kane in particular as he continued his surprisingly long run without scoring a Premier League goal this season.

The England international can normally be relied on in these big matches, but Crooks was thoroughly unimpressed with his performance and his body language in the defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks, who played 183 games for Spurs between 1980 and 1985, said: “The writing was on the wall at Emirates Stadium when I saw Ben White outjump Harry Kane for a 50/50 header in the early exchanges.

“Anyone can lose a header but it’s Kane’s body language that worried me.

“I said last week against Chelsea that he looked like he didn’t fancy it, while against Arsenal he looked like he was going through the motions.

“I expect the captain of Tottenham Hotspur and England to be made of tougher stuff.”

Kane’s form certainly seems a real worry for Tottenham, who seem to have an unhappy player on their hands, with a system under Nuno Espirito Santo that also seems to be failing to get the best out of him.