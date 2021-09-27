“The future of the club” – Arsenal legend gives high praise to Gunners youngster

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Bukayo Saka is the “future” of the north London club after his superb performance against Tottenham at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has risen through Arsenal’s academy to become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players, and Keown is convinced he’s going to be an important part of the club for many years to come.

“This young man [Saka] was at the forefront of everything they did – he’s the future of the club. It’s great to see the youngsters coming through the academy,” Keown said on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by the Metro.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope Saka can continue to shine at the Emirates Stadium for the long run, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to keep hold of this top talent.

The England international is starting to attract some interest from clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast recently, and that will surely be a big worry for Arsenal fans.

Arsenal aren’t the force they once were, so there’s always the risk that they’ll see talents like Saka poached by bigger clubs around Europe, and it’s not too surprising to hear Romano claim some initial approaches already seem to be coming in.