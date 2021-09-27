A huge part of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp has to be attributed to the play of the wing-backs who can look after an entire half of the field on their own and it causes multiple overload issues for the opposition.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will always start when fit because of how good they’ve been, but it does sound like Liverpool have a potential crisis on the right-hand side of the defence just now.

It’s been confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t travelled with the squad to Portugal so he’s going to miss the Champions League clash with Porto with an injury, but it’s also not clear at this point if he’s going to return to face Man City at the weekend either.

There is some good news in that Neco Williams is fit again after missing around a month through injury so he does seem like the natural replacement, but there is a thought that Klopp may trust James Milner to start instead.

Joe Gomez could also be pushed into the wider role so there are options for Klopp, but it would be a boost if Alexander-Arnold is fit again for the weekend.