Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has singled out one current player for praise.

The Reds are now top of the Premier League following an impressive start, despite a surprise draw with Brentford over the weekend.

Having been boosted by the returns of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from injury, Liverpool are expected to be one of the teams challenging for the title this year, along with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and possible Manchester United.

They are already backing that up, managing the best points total in the league so far with a return of 14 from their first six games.

And there have been a fair few contributors to that start, Jurgen Klopp already showing a willingness to rotate.

But according to former Reds star and Champions League winner Garcia, midfielder is particularly impressed by Naby Keita.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “Against AC Milan you can see that the way Jurgen plays is forward, ‘let’s move forward, let’s press high, let’s try to create’. You can see so many creative players.

“(Naby) Keita is a player I enjoy watching play because of the way he sees football. You have Salah, you have Thiago, players who can create from nothing. I used to enjoy this kind of game.

“We were a lot different, we were a little bit more cagey, we used to sit back and try and control it and use the counter attack.”

Keita missed the draw with Brentford last time out, but he had appeared in four of the previous five Premier League outings.