Manchester City’s worst fears have just come true ahead of their mouth-watering Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

City’s clash with PSG at Parc des Princes is undoubtedly the game of the week in the Champions League, and confidence is high for Pep Guardiola’s men after the Premier League win over Chelsea on the weekend.

But PSG are one of the most dangerous looking outfits in the world currently following the additions of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The front line, which consists of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, looks particularly dangerous.

Though, there were some doubts over whether Messi could be involved here due to a knee injury he picked up just over a week ago.

PSG have since received good news, however, and as you can see in the tweet above, he has been pictured training with teammates ahead of the clash with City.

That’s bad news for City, especially given Messi’s record against them and English opposition in general.

Messi has scored six goals in as many games against Man City and he has only lost once, winning all of the other five.